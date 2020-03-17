FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit of St. Patty’s green on Doppler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect some wet streets as you head out on St. Patrick’s Day morning. A few areas of showers remain on First Alert Doppler radar and that will likely increase this afternoon,
In the meantime, watch for patchy fog.
Temperatures will start out in the mid-to-upper 60°s and we’ll wind up with a high of 81° this afternoon,
The First Alert Storm Team is posting a 30-40% coverage of showers.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of patchy fog. Our low will dip down to 65°.
We’re looking at mid-week spotty-to-isolated rain Wednesday with highs still too warm for the last day of winter. We’ll top out in the lower 80°s
