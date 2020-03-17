Dow contractor tests positive for COVID-19

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Dow Chemical Company contractor who spent time at its plant in Plaquemine tested positive for COVID-19.
Other staffers who worked with the contractor have been tested and are under quarantine, the company announced.
Company officials said the contractor’s work at the facility was limited to one production unit on site at the plant’s LHC unit between March 2 and March 11, posing a low risk of exposure to others outside of the contractor’s team.
It employs more than 6,000 Dow and contract employees.
Dow is the first Louisiana chemical plant operator to announce an employee tested positive for the virus.
It operates the state’s largest petrochemical company.
The company reports it provides over $1 billion into the state’s economy each year and plays a critical role in the global economy.
