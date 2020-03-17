Business closures, changes due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following are businesses that have closed or made changes to hours due to the concerns related to the community spread of coronavirus.
This list will continuously updated. Check back frequently for new details
BATON ROUGE
- The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closing all locations to the public starting Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed temporarily until further notice.
- All Macy’s stores are closing nationwide at the end of the day on Tuesday March 17 through March 31 due to the Coronavirus threat, the company said. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
- Dollar General’s first hour of business, will be open for senior citizens only.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
- Carter’s Supermarket first hour of business, 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. will be open daily for senior citizens only to be able to shop.
GONZALES
- Ascension Parish Governmental Complex closed to the public for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
