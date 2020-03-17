Bleak outlook for Baton Rouge Restaurants after first day of only to-go orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was the middle of the lunch rush at Franks Restaurant in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, March, 17. Food was ready in the kitchen, tables were set, but there were no customers in the line and the phone was not ringing.
“Usually we have a packed dining room,” said Brent Guerin, one of the managers at the restaurant.
Franks has been a staple of Baton Rouge for nearly 55 years. Over that time it has picked up a host of regulars coming in for their coffee. On Tuesday they were nowhere to be found.
“It’s depressing you know,” Guerin said. “We’re used to being busy, having 20 employees in here and there’s literally four of us in here right now. We could probably work with two of us.”
This is a sad reality for restaurants across Louisiana as Governor Edwards issued a number of orders aiming to promote social distancing. On Monday, March 16 he ordered all gyms, movie theaters, bars and restaurants to close at midnight. Restaurants could reopen Tuesday but only in a mobile order capacity.
“There’s a lot of uncertainties that we’re dealing with,” said Milton LeBlanc, owner of Jay’s BBQ on Government St.
Jays has been open since 1954. LeBlanc has worked there for 45 years. He said he has never seen anything like this.
“Hurricanes come, you maybe close for a week. You deal with it,” LeBlanc said. “This, there’s too many uncertainties.”
On any given weekday LeBlanc has about six employees working behind his counter. Tuesday he only had four.
“Right now we’re just trying to keep the paychecks flowing and to do that we just have to come in and continue to work,” LeBlanc continued. “We’ll see if we can make that happen.”
There lies the problem though. By noon he estimated he only had 10 to 12 customers. Lunch is the busiest time for him and if those numbers do not pick up he does not know how much longer he can keep those paychecks coming for his employees.
“Maybe a month, beyond that I don’t know,” says LeBlanc. “There’s a lot of things that have to be factored in.”
At Franks, Guerin said if they are going to survive the uncertainty their entire business model will likely have to change.
“We’re hoping with catering, hopefully, the National Guard, Entergy, the police department will come, they still have to work,” Guerin said. “Hospitals, they still got to go in and serve themselves. So we’re just hoping we’ll get business from them. We’ll deliver to them, but ultimately we need that to survive.”
If that change does not work, the future looks bleak and Franks could find itself forced to close its doors, a future that seems inevitable for a number of restaurants in Louisiana.
“It’s survival,” he said. “We’re putting it all in trying to keep afloat.”
