Baton Rouge Police need your help in robbery off Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives need your help in identifying the person pictured below.
The individual is believed to be responsible for a robbery that occurred at the 5500 block of Airline Highway at the Circle K.
According to Investigators the robbery occurred on March 16, around 7:00 p.m.
The suspect entered the business, posing as a customer requesting cigarettes. When the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man attempted to distract the clerk by pointing behind her.
As the clerk turned around, the suspect forcefully grabbed her hand and pushed it off the cigarettes.
The man then ran out of the business and left the area in a red car with no license plate.
No weapons were observed or injuries reported.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect please contact the Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
