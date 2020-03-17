Baton Rouge General hosting blood drive March 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge General hospital say their blood supply is low and are in need of blood donations.
The hospital will be hosting a blood drive at its Bluebonnet campus Tuesday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The mobile blood unit will be at Entrance 3 of the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus, located at 8585 Picardy Ave.
Blood centers throughout the U.S. are experiencing a significant drop in blood donations, according to hospital officials.
Organizers of the blood drive say 80% of their donors give on mobiles units and the closure of schools, churches and other business closures are limiting their ability to hold blood drives.
Officials say cancellations of blood drives have resulted in a loss of 3,500 units of blood.
You should not give blood if you are feeling sick, according to health officials.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.