Wu-Tang Clan releases tips to help ‘protect ya neck’ against COVID-19

Government officials and influencers are using new techniques to echo health officials in advising the public to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19. (Source: Getty Images, NerdWallet)
By Kevin Foster | March 15, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:12 PM

(WAFB) - Government officials and influencers are using new techniques to echo health officials in advising the public to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

The hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan joined the ranks of those influencers Sunday, March 15 when they released a list of tips to help their fans remember recommendations.

The group says following the advice below will help “protect ya neck” against coronavirus:

W: Wash Hands

U: Use mask properly

T: Touch nothing

A: Avoid large crowds

N: Never touch your face with unclean hands

G: Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms

As a note, official recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are:

  • Clean your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not readily available.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Also, avoid gatherings involving more than 50 people.
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Wear a facemask if you are sick
  • Clean and disinfect often

“Protect Ya Neck” is the name of the group’s debut single released in the early 90′s.

