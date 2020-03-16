Wu-Tang Clan releases tips to help ‘protect ya neck’ against COVID-19

(WAFB) - Government officials and influencers are using new techniques to echo health officials in advising the public to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
The hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan joined the ranks of those influencers Sunday, March 15 when they released a list of tips to help their fans remember recommendations.
The group says following the advice below will help “protect ya neck” against coronavirus:
W: Wash Hands
U: Use mask properly
T: Touch nothing
A: Avoid large crowds
N: Never touch your face with unclean hands
G: Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms
As a note, official recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are:
- Clean your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not readily available.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Also, avoid gatherings involving more than 50 people.
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Clean and disinfect often
“Protect Ya Neck” is the name of the group’s debut single released in the early 90′s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.