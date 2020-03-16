St. James Place on 30-day lockdown to prevent Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. James Place, an upscale retirement community off Lee Drive in Baton Rouge, is banning all visitors and ordering all residents to be on lockdown for at least 30 days.
The lockdown will start at noon Monday, March 16.
The move by St. James Place management is precautionary as they try to prevent any cases of coronavirus from entering the community.
Many residents of the community are accustomed to coming and going as they please.
“We have reached the point in our Coronavirus containment and mitigation plan that we must prohibit all St. James Place residents from leaving the property grounds,” St. James President Tom Farrell told residents in an email. “This includes all Independent Living and Assisted Living residents. This will go into effect after 12 noon on Monday, March 16. SJP will essentially be on lockdown after that time. Plan on at least 30 days.”
Farrell said the only exception would be for necessary medical appointments. In those cases, he said St. James staff would transport patients to their appointments.
