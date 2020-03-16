Recovering deputy still made arrest after being shot

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards asked for prayers for a deputy recovering after being shot Monday, March 16.
He and another deputy struggled with a person allegedly committing an armed robbery off of Booker II Road in Hammond when the deputy was shot in the leg.
It’s unclear if the gun that discharged belonged to one of the deputies or the alleged offender.
The two deputies still managed to gain control of the person.
The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital.
Other details were withheld.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.