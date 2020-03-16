Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday morning, March 16, a fatal crash occurred were a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 5:07 a.m. in the 9000 block of Airline Hwy.
The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide is investigating the incident. Multiple vehicles were involved.
According to Baton Rouge Police, all vehicles were traveling southbound on Airline Hwy, when a 2004 Chevrolet truck struck a 1999 Nissan Maxima. The vehicle then veered off the roadway and hit the pedestrian.
The truck then struck a 2001 GMC Yukon that was traveling in the left outside lane.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
This traffic crash is under investigation.
