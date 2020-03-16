Mayor Broome slams weekend block parties, ask community members to follow guidance amind pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome lashed out at those who ignored social distancing standards set forth by Governor John Bel Edwards and federal health officials.
Days after guidelines for gatherings were issued, several large block parties took place across Baton Rouge.
Mayor Broome said Baton Rouge officers were called to the parties and quickly dispersed crowds. Broome was noticeably irritated at what she describes as a willful lack of regard for public safety.
“When you do that you put the community as risk,” said Broome. “When you are having large gatherings of 250 or more, and that number is consistently changing, it means you make our city, your neighbors, your friends, your family more vulnerable.”
Broome called on residents to practice “social distancing,” urging them to remain six feet away from anyone when out in public and avoiding any public areas where crowds can gather.
“Social distancing is not a buzz word,” she said. “I know you’ve heard it a lot. They’re actions that stop or slow down the spread of this highly contagious disease.”
She also urged citizens to hold neighbors accountable.
“I believe the majority of the people in this city and the parish want to be safe,” Broome said. “I believe the majority of the people in the city, in the parish, want to adhere to the guidelines so we can minimize the impact. So my communication to everyone is to hold your fellow citizens accountable and if you see something like that going on, I would encourage you to spend time sharing to them not to put us at risk.”
No parish buildings or parks have been closed by Mayor Broome. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo did close.
Broome urged members of the public to check for updates on closings, but to also stay away from crowds so the spread of COVID-19 will slow.
