Louisiana casinos shut down amid coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All twenty commercial casinos in Louisiana are being shut for a period of two weeks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said Monday.
The closure will begin at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
The closure affects Harrah’s land-based casino in New Orleans, the state’s 15 riverboat casinos, and the state’s four horse-racing track casino locations.
These guidelines do not affect casinos owned by the Coushatta, Tunica-Biloxi, and Chitimacha tribes. The tribes are not subject to the state’s orders. Indian reservations are considered sovereign nations.
A decision has not yet been made about video poker locations.
