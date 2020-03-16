FOOD: Where to get meals amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With schools, businesses, and restaurants shutting down or modifying their hours as COVID-19 spread, here is a list of places where families, children, and the elderly can get food.
On Monday, March 16, Governor John Bel Edwards made the following announcements in a public health emergency proclamation:
- Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people
- Casinos and bars will be closed
- Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on-site. Take-out, drive-through, and delivery orders are allowed.
- Movie theaters will be closed
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released a statewide list of school locations where meals will be distributed to students age 18 and younger, beginning Wednesday, March 18.
View the list by clicking the link here.
Schools and centers that do not offer meal programs should refer families to ones that do. Districts, charter schools, private schools, and early childhood centers are encouraged to collaborate when possible to ensure that all children in the community continue to receive meals.
Several schools in the Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch while supplies last:
- Northeast Elementary: 13801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd., Pride; Phone: 225-654-5113
- Progress Elementary: 855 Progress Rd., Baton Rouge; Phone: 225-775-4986
- Wildwood Elementary: 444 Halfway Tree Rd., Baton Rouge; Phone: 225-766-6002
- Woodlawn Elementary: 8160 Antioch Rd., Baton Rouge; Phone: 225-756-3681
- Capitol Middle: 5100 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge; Phone: 225-922-5400
- McKinley Middle: 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge; Phone: 225-388-0089
- Park Forest Middle: 3760 Aletha Dr., Baton Rouge; Phone: 225-275-6650
- Zachary High: 4100 Bronco Ln., Zachary; Phone: 225-654-2776
East Baton Rouge Parish Public School superintendent Warren Drake says this is a temporary solution and he says he is aware it will not fit the needs of everyone right away, but it’s an option. Officials are still looking into ways this can be expanded and modified over the next couple of weeks.
- Food will be distributed at Barrow’s office, located at 1824 N Acadian Thwy. on a first come, first served basis beginning at 1 p.m. daily until the food is gone.
- You must have at least one child with you to receive food.
- Students who will be served at this location attend Capitol Elementary, Melrose Elementary, and Capitol Middle.
- Open for distribution Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice
- Normal weekly pickup schedule continues alphabetically:
- Week 1 - A to G
- Week 2 - H to M
- Week 3 - N to S
- Week 4 - T to Z
- Drive-thru pickup available
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.