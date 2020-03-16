FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal temps through week, then cold front arrives Friday into Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a mainly dry afternoon, we expect a few showers into the evening loosely linked to a meandering front that will remain nearby into the night.
Many of you began Monday morning start in the 50s as the front was draped along the coast. It has crept northward Monday and that means the warmer and moist Gulf air mass will move back over the area. Overnight temperatures will only dip into the 60s, with mid-60s for Tuesday morning lows around the Red Stick. Expect cloudy skies for the morning with patchy fog; some of that fog could be dense in spots. In addition, the Storm Team won’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or two for the morning drive.
Clouds will linger through Tuesday with scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 80° for the metro area, but there’s no concern for strong storms and rain totals are likely to be under 0.2” for most neighborhoods. Those rains should taper off during the evening Tuesday.
Set rain chances at 20% to 30% Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, with highs both days in the low 80s. By the way, spring officially begins at 10:49 p.m. Thursday night (the vernal equinox), although the thermometer has been reading like spring for weeks now!
The next significant rainmaker arrives Friday into Saturday as a pair of cold fronts roll into the Bayou State. The second front will eventually dominate and slow its forward advance as the first front washes out.
Rain is likely both Friday and Saturday in the form of showers and thunderstorms. An occasional strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out over the two-day spell, although a severe weather event is not a concern. In addition, two-day rain totals for most of the WAFB area are likely to stay under 1”, so flooding will not be an issue.
The front is expected to stall as a west to east boundary across the northern/central Gulf, with its proximity keeping the local weather unsettled with scattered rains Sunday and Monday. Over the weekend, you’ll also notice a considerable drop in daytime temperatures as many WAFB neighborhoods will have highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. The cooler temperatures will be brief, however, as the front advances northward as a warm front bringing 70s back by Monday with 80s returning by mid-week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.