FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal temps through week, then cold front arrives Friday into Saturday

Many of you began Monday morning start in the 50s as the front was draped along the coast. It has crept northward Monday and that means the warmer and moist Gulf air mass will move back over the area. Overnight temperatures will only dip into the 60s, with mid-60s for Tuesday morning lows around the Red Stick. Expect cloudy skies for the morning with patchy fog; some of that fog could be dense in spots. In addition, the Storm Team won’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or two for the morning drive.