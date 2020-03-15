FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry start to workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will be pushing its way through the local area Sunday night helping to bring temperatures down a few degrees Monday.
You may have started to feel some humidity over the weekend. Well, on Monday that humidity will take a temporary relocation, but not for long.
The front stalls along our coast around lunchtime and quickly pushes north as a warm front Monday afternoon.
The front may add enough lift to trigger a spotty shower or two for late afternoon and evening hours Monday, but the team wouldn’t worry about much measurable rain.
Once the warm front lifts north, that will allow for southerly flow to return helping to bring about the return of fog.
Pockets of dense fog look possible Wednesday through Friday of the workweek. Be sure to use your low beam headlights and give yourself a few extra minutes out the door to account for fog-related delays.
Rain chances will remain 30% or less Monday through Thursday.
On Friday, our next storm system and cold front will approach. Decent rain chances will be in the forecast to close out the week.
The good news is that rainfall totals will be manageable with most picking up around half an inch and severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue at this time.
The cold front will push south into the Northern Gulf of Mexico early Saturday allowing for a 5 to 10 degree drop off in morning and afternoon temperatures over next weekend.
The front won’t make it far enough south to keep the forecast dry though. Overrunning moisture will help continue 40% rain chances into the first half of the the following week.
