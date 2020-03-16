FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler morning out the door

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a very warm Sunday, temperatures Monday will remain unseasonably warm but not quite as humid.
Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50°s and lower 60°s. Out-the-door visibility seems to be good for the most part; no fog to speak of.
Underneath a sun/cloud mix with light winds shifting around to the southeast, we’ll only see sparse showers on First Alert Doppler radar.
Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80s.
Overnight, spotty showers are possible along with the potential for a few areas of patchy fog. Lows will dip down into the mid-60°s.
We’ll see an increasing coverage (40-50%) of showers Tuesday primarily in the afternoon with a high of 81°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.