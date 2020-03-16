Baton Rouge General Mid-City to become coronavirus testing location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General Mid-City will soon become the area’s main testing location for Coronavirus.
Workers were outside the Florida Boulevard hospital Monday, March 16 preparing for the testing facility to open later Monday afternoon. Large tents were being set up around the exterior of the hospital.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will disclose details about the new testing facility at a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday.
WAFB will air that news conference live on WAFB-TV and will live-stream it to our WAFB News App and the WAFB Facebook page.
