Possible shooting, victim in critical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a possible shooting, that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened during the early morning on Sunday, March 15.
Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the shooting occurred on North Carrollton Avenue.
No further information was provided at this time.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
