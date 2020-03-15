FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry start to new week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will enjoy a sun/cloud mix with mainly dry conditions to close out the weekend.
We can’t rule out a stray PM shower or two, but the vast majority will remain dry. That means you can keep your small gathering outdoor plans. Temperatures will stay well above normal today as highs climb into the low to mid 80°s about 10 degrees above normal.
A weak cold front will drift south today and could squeeze out a spotty shower or two this afternoon and evening. As the front drifts south, temperatures will be a touch cooler and humidity levels a bit lower for Monday.
Monday will also remain mainly dry with just a few spotty PM showers. The front will retreat north late Monday bringing moisture and some lift back to the atmosphere.
Tuesday’s rain chances will be a little bit higher at 30%. Our next significant rain maker is set to arrive Friday into Saturday.
A stronger cold front will be pushing into the area bringing widespread rain and a few t-storms. It is still unclear if severe weather will be an issue to close out the week. Rainfall amounts don’t look too impressive with most under 0.5″.
Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler to start the new week. Scattered rain chances will remain in the forecast for the first part of next week.
