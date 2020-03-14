FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry to end weekend; some rain for workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are expected to remain under the influence of high pressure which will keep South Louisiana mainly dry and warmer than normal.
Temperatures will be running about 15 degrees warmer than normal in the morning and about 10 degrees warmer in the afternoon through Thursday.
Fog is not expected to be a major issue over the next few mornings, but still watch out for a few light patches if you head out and about.
A few low-end rain chances enter the forecast for the start of the workweek. A weak frontal boundary will push through the area Monday before lifting back to the north of Tuesday. The front stalls to our north Wednesday and Thursday. This front will trigger 10% to 30% daily rain chances.
A stronger storm system will push in from the Central Plains as we end the week.
A cold front is forecast to push into the area late Friday into early next Saturday. Rain chances will be higher on these two days.
It is too early to tell if severe weather will play a factor.
Rainfall totals look manageable so this won’t be a major soaker.
We begin the following week with a few showers as it appears the front may stall nearby keeping a slightly unsettled weather pattern in place.
