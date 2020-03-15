Families adjusting after closures amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a tough week for families as concerns about COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, grew.
“We’ve had to deal with cancellations, lost money, now we have to figure out who is going to keep our kids for three weeks,” said Chantrell Edwards.
Edwards spent her afternoon with family at the Baton Rouge zoo. She says it was the most peace she has had all week.
“It puts us back in the mind of the hurricane. Like something catastrophic is going on, and it’s scary,” said Edwards.
Other parents were also at the zoo looking for an escape from the chaos.
"I think it's been a little intense as far as planning ahead," said Courtney Cook.
Cook says she’s trying to find ways to keep the kids occupied for the next few weeks.
"That’s my fear, cause I mean, you take your kids to work with you for two to three weeks, if they let you. Because mine won’t let me at all. So, it means you’ve got to use your family. I mean it’s just scary, but it’s okay,” said Cook.
Families say they will continue to push on together.
BREC officials say their recreational parks and facilities will remain open until further notice.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.