Driver dies after flipping vehicle on I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday night, a fatal crash occurred on the interstate that resulted in the death of one woman. A passenger also suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide is investigating the fatal crash, which happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 in the 1200 block of South I-110 near Airline Highway.
According to investigators, Dashion Clark, 24, lost control of the vehicle, prior to it overturning. The car then hit some trees near the shoulder of the roadway.
Clark died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
A 28-year-old front passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. That person was thrown from the vehicle, but is expected to survive.
The passenger suffered non-life threatening, but serious injuries as a result of the crash.
