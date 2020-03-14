‘We’re all in this together,’ Coach O says in COVID-19 PSA

(WAFB) - Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron joined state officials in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orgeron appeared in a public service announcement released Saturday, March 14, advising members of the public of health tips to prevent the spread of the virus.
“For every winning team, a key to success is learning the playbook. That’s true in football and it’s also true as we take in the coronavirus,” said Orgeron. “We’re all in this together. Let’s team up to protect our health.”
Watch the full public service announcement below:
