MARSH MADNESS: Alexandria, Port Allen and Pleasant Hill win state titles on championship Friday

Alexandria, like Port Allen, was able to capture the first state title in school history when the Trojans held off Bonnabel in the nightcap, 38-37. ASH used a strong second quarter in the Class 5A title game to gain a 21-18 halftime lead en route to the championship. The Trojans had no players score in double-digits. Latrell Holly led the way with nine points and eight rebounds while Desmond McQuain scored eight. For Bonnabel, Will Allen posted a 10-point game with eight rebounds.