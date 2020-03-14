Man wanted in connection with 40-year-old woman’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators want help from the public locating Ecknozzio Jackson, 29, in connection with a December heroin death.
Jackson is accused of discussing a heroin transaction with a 40-year-old woman. Investigators later found the woman dead on December 17 with lethal levels of heroin and fentanyl in her blood.
A warrant for second degree murder and distribution of a schedule I controlled substance was issued for Jackson’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 225-389-5000.
