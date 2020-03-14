2020 LSU softball family gathers for perhaps last time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2020 LSU softball family gathered for possibly the final time Saturday, March 14.
The players, coaches, and some of their family members got together for a pizza party. The players also cleaned out their lockers.
The Tigers always wanted a pizza party and apparently, this was as good a time as any to have one.
RELATED STORIES:
LSU was ranked No. 4 in the nation with a 21-3 record when the season was cut short. The Tigers finished with an 11-1 run-rule win over South Alabama on Tuesday, March 10.
There are five seniors on the team: Akiya Thymes, Aliyah Andrews, Maribeth Gorsuch, Amanda Doyle, and Claire Weinberger.
There seems to be a strong feeling this LSU team could’ve been a special one but with the Women’s College World Series canceled, they won’t get the chance to find out.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.