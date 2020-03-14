FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal temperatures sticking around

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer than normal temperatures will be the name of the weather game through the weekend and much of next week.
Our next big cold front is not expected to push through until late Friday, March 20 or early next Saturday, March 21.
In the mean time it will be more of the same with areas of patch morning fog, morning lows in the low to mid 60°s, and cloudy, mainly dry afternoons with highs in the low to mid 80°s.
The weekend will be a bit dreary with limited sunshine potential. The good news is that rain chances don’t go any higher than 10% both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will begin to push to our east as we move into the work week.
This will open the door to limited rain chances Monday through Thursday. Our next best chance for rain will occur Friday into Saturday as the aforementioned cold front moves into the area. This front will trigger numerous showers and a few t-storms Friday with rain likely early Saturday morning.
It is still too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Next weekend will be considerably cooler than this weekend by about 10 degrees.
