Visitation policies impacted by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Changes have been made to visitation policies at various state-run facilities. Those changes are being instituted statewide. Some privately-funded organizations have made changes to visitation policies as well.
Before visiting anyone who is considered to be part of a high-risk group, please contact the facility for instructions regarding any specific guidelines.
Effective Thursday, March 12, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is requiring all licensed healthcare facilities in the state to restrict visitors to only essential personnel. The prohibition will be in place until April 10, unless otherwise extended.
Any visitor who meets the criteria of a “restricted person” will not be allowed to enter. That includes someone who:
- Has signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat as assessed by the facility
- In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or is under investigation for COVID-19 or has been or is currently ill with respiratory illness
- Has been on international travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission of COVID-19
- Is residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
- Effective Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30, there will be no activities or congregations at EBRCOA’s 18 senior centers. Participants can instead utilize a drive-thru system that will be set up for seniors to pick up to-go lunches. The drive-thru will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two weeks of meals will be supplied for participants of Meals on Wheels. Delivery will be arranged and scheduled with drivers. Homemaker and Respite Services have been suspended. Dumas House will no longer accept visitors at this time. Lotus Rides will be unavailable for pickup services during this time as well. The Lotus Pantry will be closed until March 30.
- All contact visits to the Ascension Parish Jail have been halted until further notice. Visitors may still visit inmates through our video visitation and visitation through glass partitions.
- All visitation to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail has also been suspended until further notice
- The Louisiana Department of Corrections has suspended all prisoner visitation, tours, and volunteering opportunities for 30 days at the state’s eight prison. The Angola Rodeo has also been postponed indefinitely.
- Visitation is suspended at West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for 30 days, effective Thursday, March 12
- Visitation at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison is suspended until further notice
This list will be updated as soon as any new or additional announcements are made. Check back frequently.
