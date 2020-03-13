Southern University responds to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University officials have released a detailed plan on how the college will respond to COVID-19, most commonly known as the coronavirus.
On Thursday, March 12, officials with the school announced classes will be canceled March 15-20 and spring break will be held from March 23-27. Once spring break is finished, the campus will resume remotely online starting March 30 and continue online for the remainder of the semester.
“The Southern University System remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its students, employees, and visitors," said Southern University officials. "In light of current concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and concerns about exposure in Louisiana, our campuses in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport are actively engaging local, state and national health agencies to best decide how to move forward with classes and activities.”
All students, employees, parents, and others are encouraged to rely on the information from official Southern University websites, social media, text messages, and emails.
Related Link:
Southern University at New Orleans
All in-person classes were suspended today at noon. Classes will continue suspension tomorrow, March 13.
Spring Break has been rescheduled for the week of March 16.
Classes will resume remotely on March 23.
Classes will continue remotely for the remainder of the Spring semester.
Southern University Shreveport
No in-person classes will be held the week of March 16. However, alternative instruction will be made available for students.
Spring Break will be held March 23-27.
Classes will resume remotely on March 30.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.