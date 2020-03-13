Southern cancels ALL winter and spring sports in response to coronavirus

“Southern University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has been, and will continue to monitor the situation with the COVID-19 virus and believes that the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is of the utmost importance and our first priority,” said athletic director Roman Banks. “We take this situation very seriously and have decided to cancel the winter and spring sports seasons indefinitely. We understand the severity of this decision and how disappointing the news is for our student athletes, coaches, and fans, but we feel it is in the best interest of everyone during this unpredictable time.”