SOURCES: NFL sends memo to teams prohibiting in-person pre-Draft visits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former LSU football players in the 2020 NFL Draft are among the thousands of athletes now affected by changes being put in place as a result of the coronavirus, according to reports.
According to sources, the NFL sent a memo to teams Friday, March 13 prohibiting them from all in-person pre-Draft visits involving draft-eligible players. It goes into effect at the end of the business day. It will remain in effect until further notice.
LSU has 16 draft-eligible players. The former Tigers were at the NFL Combine but not all of them participated in the drills.
The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to start Thursday, April 23 and run through Saturday, April 25. It is being held in Las Vegas.
