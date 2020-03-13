Q&A on coronavirus with chief medical officer at OLOL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you have questions about the coronavirus?
Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Dr. Catherine O’Neal did a Q&A with WAFB answering your questions about the virus.
If you do not have a doctor and think you are experiencing symptoms, you can call OLOL at 225-765-5500. People are advised to call first and not come to the hospital without calling ahead if they are experiencing symptoms.
Click here for the latest information on coronavirus from the Louisiana Department of Health.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.