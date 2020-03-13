Q&A on coronavirus with chief medical officer at OLOL

Dr. Catherine O'Neal with OLOL answers your questions about coronavirus. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | March 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Dr. Catherine O’Neal did a Q&A with WAFB answering your questions about the virus.

If you do not have a doctor and think you are experiencing symptoms, you can call OLOL at 225-765-5500. People are advised to call first and not come to the hospital without calling ahead if they are experiencing symptoms.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Doctor from OLOL answers your questions about coronavirus

