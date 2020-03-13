Man sentenced to 10 years for bank robbery guilty plea

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Friday, March 13 to a bank robbery from August 2018.
According to District Attorney Ricky Babin’s office, Tony Williams, 43, plead guilty to simple robbery theft valued greater than $1,000. Williams was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples. This guilty plea is the result of a last minute plea agreement with prosecutors.
Williams was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He was given credit for time served.
On August 8, 2018, Gonzales Police officers responded to a local bank in reference to a robbery.
According to authorities Williams entered the bank and handed the teller a plastic shopping bag with a hand written note instructing her to fill the bag with money. After receiving the money the he fled with approximately $5,300 in cash.
Detectives said that Williams fit the description of the man seen in the surveillance video and after questioning him they executed a search warrant of his residence, less than a mile from the bank.
During the search detectives located the plastic shopping bag which contained $4,750 in cash. Williams was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
