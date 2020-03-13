LSU Police need your help identifying possible suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -LSU Police needs your help in identifying suspects for a couple of thefts that occurred at LSU.
Pictured below is the suspect of an alleged theft that happened at Tiger Stadium on March 1, at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Also, pictured below is a suspect of a theft that at the Music & Dramatic Arts building on March 5, at approximately 10:00 a.m.
If you know the identity or have any information please contact LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
