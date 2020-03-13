LDH now recommending COVID-19 testing for any patient with fever, respiratory symptoms & negative flu test

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now recommending COVID-19 testing for any patient with fever, respiratory symptoms, and a negative influenza test.
All patients suspected of having COVID-19 (and undergoing testing) should isolate themselves at home until they get their test results back. If results are positive, patients should remain isolated at home until cleared by a doctor.
The state’s public health lab will test samples taken from high risk patients who meet the following criteria:
- Hospitalized patients with a severe respiratory illness with no other known cause
- Suspected outbreak of COVID-19 among associated individuals with recent onset of similar fever and lower respiratory symptoms
- Recent fever and lower respiratory symptoms in a healthcare worker with direct contact to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case
- Suspected COVID-19 in a patient associated with a high-risk exposure setting such as a long-term care facility or a correctional facility
