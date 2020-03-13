La. Secretary of State to hold news conference on upcoming April 4 election

La. Secretary of State to hold news conference on upcoming April 4 election
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | March 13, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 10:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will hold a news conference about the state’s upcoming election on Saturday, April 4.

Ardoin is scheduled to speak at 11: 30 a.m. Friday, March 13. The secretary of state’s comments come as state health officials are closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE ON THE CORONAVIRUS

As of 9 a.m. on March 13, there are 33 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in eight Louisiana parishes.

Many parishes and local governments are scheduled to have elections on April 4. The state is also scheduled to hold a presidential primary that day.

MORE: Q&A on coronavirus with chief medical officer at OLOL

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.