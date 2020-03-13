Heroic fisherman is reunited with puppies

HENDERSON, La. (WAFB) - We’re all in need of a good story right now, so what could scratch that itch better than a bunch of puppies.
Mac Kennedy is a fisherman. Back on February 16, he rescued eight puppies. They were thrown into a canal near Potato Shed Road behind Pat’s Restaurant in Henderson.
Roughly a month later, every Paw Animal Rescue (EPAR) arranged for Kennedy and the puppies to be reunited.
“We are so glad that this has such a happy ending. It could have been a terrible tragedy if Mac hadn’t been there at the right time and done the right thing. We also thank Detective Shane Graffia for working overtime to solve this crime, and the volunteers with Precious Paw Prints and EPAR for providing lots of love and attention to these newborns,” says Jeff Dorson, HSL Director.
After Kennedy found the puppies, he turned them over to Precious Paw Prints Animal Rescue in Acadia, who later turned them over to EPAR. EPAR an all volunteer group, gave the puppies around the clock care.
