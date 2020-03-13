FIRST ALERT: Friday starts foggy, becomes unseasonably warm

WAFB Weather Forecast March 13 (Source: WAFB)
By Diane Deaton | March 13, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 5:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Again this morning, your out-the-door forecast includes areas of fog. Once again, the majority of southeast Louisiana is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9:00 am.

Give yourself extra time for your morning commute. Some spots in your commute will require extra patience. Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix, with possible spotty or isolated showers this afternoon. Expect a high today topping out at 80°.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures to stay quite mild, with a low in the mid 60s. Your Saturday and Sunday will likely begin with morning fog and potential Dense Fog Advisories, again. Expect only a few stray showers and temperatures that are too warm for mid-March. High temperatures this weekend in the lower 80s!

