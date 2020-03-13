FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, sunny weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s more of the same for the weekend forecast and that should be good news for most of us.
We can expect areas of fog in the morning both Saturday and Sunday, with a Dense Fog Advisory possible for one or both mornings. Whether advisories are issued or not, both mornings will start with low clouds. Daybreak temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday morning, but may slip to the low 60s for Sunday’s sunrise.
Clouds will thin a bit into the midday hours, with mostly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix for both afternoons. Highs both days are expected to reach the low 80s for most of the WAFB region and the Storm Team is posting ever so slight rain chances for each afternoon (10%).
The outlook for next week calls for highs in the 80s from Monday through Friday, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s at the start of the work week, but approaching 70° by Friday. The First Alert Forecast includes isolated showers Monday (20%) with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and occasional thunderstorms from Tuesday through Friday (30% to 50% areal coverage). Fortunately, severe storms do not appear to be a significant concern through next week and five-day rain totals are expected to remain below 0.5” for most WAFB neighborhoods.
The forecast for the following weekend (March 21 and 22) eases back slightly on the rain chances and also brings daytime highs down into the 70s rather than the 80s.
By the way, spring officially starts Thursday, March 19, at 10:59 p.m. If this seems a little early, you are correct, as this will be the earliest spring (vernal) equinox in more than 120 years! However, if you consider our recent run of very warm days, it has been feeling more like April or even early May for some time now.
