Donations being accepted for coronavirus relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) is accepting donations going toward coronavirus relief.
Donated money funds grants for nonprofits that provide that relief. Donations are tax-deductible.
BRAF President and CEO John G. Davies said he anticipates the greatest need will be for nonprofits that feed or care for elderly people who can’t leave their homes during the outbreak.
To donate or review the grants provided by BRAF visit BRAF.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.