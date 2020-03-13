Donations being accepted for coronavirus relief

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is accepting donations that will aid nonprofits on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster | March 13, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 2:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) is accepting donations going toward coronavirus relief.

Donated money funds grants for nonprofits that provide that relief. Donations are tax-deductible.

BRAF President and CEO John G. Davies said he anticipates the greatest need will be for nonprofits that feed or care for elderly people who can’t leave their homes during the outbreak.

To donate or review the grants provided by BRAF visit BRAF.org.

