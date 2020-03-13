BRCC suspends sports amid coronavirus emergency

“After receiving guidance from the NJCAA, we are suspending all competition beginning Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 3,” said Smith. “The NJCAA Board of Regents will meet on April 3 as previously scheduled and an update from the national office will be provided with a full assessment of the national landscape. Should conditions improve, we will be allowed to resume regular season competition after April 3 in a format and time period that has been approved by the region. We are taking this preventative action to protect our student-athletes, coaches, family members, and friends from the near and long-term potential impact of the virus. We feel that this approach to an unprecedented situation is necessary for this rapidly evolving health issue. We ask that everyone take essential precautions as recommended by state and federal health officials. BRCC officials are in close coordination with local and state health organizations as we monitor developments and will offer additional guidance as it becomes available.”