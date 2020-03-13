BRCC suspends sports amid coronavirus emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) announced Friday, March 13 that it has suspended all regular season games for all sports teams, effective immediately.
Philip Smith, the vice chancellor for institutional advancement and athletic director, released a statement about the decision.
“After receiving guidance from the NJCAA, we are suspending all competition beginning Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 3,” said Smith. “The NJCAA Board of Regents will meet on April 3 as previously scheduled and an update from the national office will be provided with a full assessment of the national landscape. Should conditions improve, we will be allowed to resume regular season competition after April 3 in a format and time period that has been approved by the region. We are taking this preventative action to protect our student-athletes, coaches, family members, and friends from the near and long-term potential impact of the virus. We feel that this approach to an unprecedented situation is necessary for this rapidly evolving health issue. We ask that everyone take essential precautions as recommended by state and federal health officials. BRCC officials are in close coordination with local and state health organizations as we monitor developments and will offer additional guidance as it becomes available.”
According to Smith, the men’s and women’s basketball seasons are officially over. He added if the rest of the spring schedules are cancelled, baseball and softball athletes will be granted a “hardship season,” which would allow them to redshirt.
Smith went on to say the safety of the college’s student-athletes is the main concern.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.