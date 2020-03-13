BRAC wants to know how COVID-19 is affecting businesses, offers guidelines & resources

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is launched a survey in order to learn about the impact of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, on Baton Rouge area businesses and the regional economy.
The survey is recommended for business owners. Click here to fill it out, and to access resources and guidelines from BRAC.
“The impacts of COVID-19 are requiring businesses to adjust practices. We encourage businesses to put a plan in place, communicate that plan clearly with employees, clients and vendors, and remain informed as the situation develops. Taking the survey will help us understand how businesses are responding, and evaluate impact on the regional economy,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC.
GUIDELINES FOR BUSINESSES
- Establish personal hygiene practices for all employees that are consistent with CDC guidance, regarding topics such as handwashing, surface cleaning, and social distancing
- Review and update employee travel, internal and external meeting policy to determine which are necessary and which can be handled remotely
- Review office sick leave policies to determine if any changes need to be made
- Prepare a remote work plan and capabilities, in writing, for all employees for whom that practice is possible and necessary
- Prepare and share with teams self-quarantine policy or office closure policy, in writing
