Authorities investigating three overnight arson fires in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating three arson fires that happened Thursday March, 12.
Two of the fires were at businesses, officials say. It is unclear at this time if any of the fires are connected.
Firefighters were notified of the first fire at the Ace Driving School at 9:24 p.m. at 1160 Florida Blvd. Curt Monte, a fire department spokesperson said it took crews 14 minutes to get the fire under control. Monte said the fire caused $125,000 in damages to the building, which was worth $700,000 before the incident.
The second fire happened around 10:22 p.m. at a vacant house at 1245 N 12th St. Monte said crews quickly had the fire under control when they arrived on scene.
The vacant house is located about a block away from the Ace Driving School.
Crews responded to the third fire around 10:49 p.m. at the Haymer Law Firm at 315 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Monte said crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. It took firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire under control.
The building which was worth $200,000 before the fire was destroyed, according to Monte.
Monte said investigators determined arson to be the cause of all three fires.
All three cases remain under investigation. Any one with any information about either arson fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.