WANTED: Woman accused of stabbing man with screwdriver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on the charge of attempted second degree murder.
Officials say Brittany Snowden, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in his chest and leg with a screwdriver.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Snowden is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Snowden’s whereabouts is asked to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
