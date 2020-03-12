SWAC cancels rest of men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is joining other conferences and has announced the cancellation of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES:
SWAC officials said they made their decision after consulting government and public health officials due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“In the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans this decision was ultimately one that we had no other choice but to make,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “We will continue to access this very fluid situation in consultation with governmental and public health officials and the NCAA, ensuring that we take all the preventative measures needed to protect our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans.”
Officials added all tickets to the tournaments will be refunded.
If tickets were purchased online please send a request for refund to Support@2ttickets.com. Please call (205) 251-7573 for all tickets purchased in person or email a.mackey@swac.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.