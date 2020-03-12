Southland cancels tournaments, suspends spring sports through March 30

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The remainder of the Southland Conference basketball tournament has been canceled.
The conference also announced that all spring sports are suspended through March 30.
“This includes all conference and non-conference contests for the Southland’s spring sports. Practices are still up to each institution, including spring football. Conference and campus administrators will convene in the coming weeks to determine exact return-to-competition arrangements and other issues.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.