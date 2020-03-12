SEC cancels all sports until March 30 amid coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has canceled all sporting events at its member schools, including LSU, until March 30.
The collegiate conference, which includes many of the south’s large public universities, announced March 12 the move was amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
See full statement below:
Earlier in the day, the SEC has canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville which started on March 11.
Several other large sports conferences, including the Big Ten and ACC, have canceled their tournaments as well.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.