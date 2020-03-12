SCHOOLS: List of changes to school, university schedules due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools and universities are making changes to their schedules and classes due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
The following changes have been made to school or university schedules due to coronavirus concerns.
- Canceling classes starting Monday, March 16
- Classes resume after Spring Break online only for remainder of spring semester
Southeastern Louisiana University
- Beginning Wednesday, March 18, SLU will transition all in-person classes to remote instruction until further notice
- Face-to-face classes will not meet Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17
- All university-sponsored events involving a significant number of participants will be canceled or rescheduled
- Campus operations continue; employees are expected to report to work
- All school and district sponsored travel is canceled/postponed starting Monday, March 16 (schools are being urged to not plan any future travel for the time being)
- All district and school events canceled/postponed until further notice (This includes after school programs/events the public would participate in. Extended day programs, after-school tutoring, and on-campus extracurricular activities will continue as planned. High school athletic event will also continue as planned.)
- Schools are being encouraged to transition professional development/person-to-person meetings to an online format in order to limit contact
- Anyone exhibiting symptoms or who may have come into contact with someone with symptoms should email those concerns to hotline@ebrschools.org (include name, site, and details of concern)
None at this time.
RELATED:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.