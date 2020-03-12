Police investigating deadly shooting on Central Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on Central Road.
Officials with BRPD say Joshua Roberts, 36, was found dead Wednesday, March 11 around 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Central Road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police say Roberts died on scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
