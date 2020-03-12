Pelicans will not play Wednesday after NBA suspends season because of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans game was canceled Wednesday, despite the NBA said the team would play its final game before the league’s suspended season started.
The NBA said it was suspending the season after Rudy Gaubert, a player for the Utah Jazz, tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly before tip-off against the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The New Orleans Pelicans were scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento. It was discovered that a referee in the game was an official in a Jazz game earlier this week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.